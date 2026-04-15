Melania Adviser Beckman to Newsmax: First Lady Pushing Foster Bill in Congress

First lady Melania Trump is set to press lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advance what senior adviser Marc Beckman told Newsmax Wednesday is landmark foster care legislation, as part of a broader push to translate her “Fostering the Future” initiative into permanent federal policy.

Ahead of the first lady's appearance before the House Ways and Means Committee, Beckman told ​"Wake Up America" that the proposal aims to expand protections for vulnerable children across multiple fronts - including education, housing and technology access.

“If they can push this landmark legislation through, she sets up a series of ways to protect America’s children, specifically foster care children, through areas in education, technology, housing and beyond,” Beckman said.

The effort marks a notable evolution in the role of the first lady, with Beckman arguing that Melania Trump is taking a more direct hand in shaping policy rather than focusing solely on advocacy.

“She is changing the office of the East Wing into building policy and messaging into action,” he said, describing the initiative as part of a deliberate shift toward measurable outcomes.

The legislation builds on a series of child-focused efforts launched during President Donald Trump’s current tenure, including the “Take It Down Act,” which Beckman said recently secured its first conviction, and an earlier executive order establishing the Fostering the Future framework.

The new push, he said, is designed to codify those efforts into law and ensure long-term impact.

At the center of the initiative is a broad policy approach targeting systemic gaps facing children in foster care, with an emphasis on improving access to education, stabilizing housing and leveraging technology to support better outcomes.

“It protects foster care children through areas in education, technology, housing and beyond,” Beckman said.

Beyond the legislative agenda, Melania Trump is also using her platform to frame child welfare as a unifying national priority, calling on Americans to look past political divisions.

“She’s calling on more than just Congress… to put children above politics, above ideology, and to take care of them,” Beckman said, adding that the first lady views such efforts as essential to the country’s long-term strength.

The renewed public push also comes amid a broader increase in Melania Trump’s visibility, including recent remarks at the United Nations and the launch of a global coalition focused on child welfare and education.

Beckman said the stepped-up engagement reflects a targeted strategy rather than a departure from her typically reserved approach.

“She’s very selective… but she’s laser-focused and looking to be impactful,” he said.

Speaking about the documentary film he recently produced about Melania Trump, Beckman said it aimed to offer a more complete and personal portrayal of her life and work.

The project, he noted, has drawn significant attention, topping global streaming charts and becoming one of the highest-grossing documentaries in recent years.

“We wanted to provide a true portrait… with unparalleled access to things that people have never seen before,” he said.

The film follows Melania Trump through a critical stretch as she prepared to return to the White House, highlighting her family life, philanthropic work and policy priorities, particularly her focus on children.

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