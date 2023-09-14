×
Tags: Zelenskyy | Ukraine | Congress | funding | war

Zelenskyy Expected to Visit DC as Congress Debates $21B in Aid

Thursday, 14 September 2023 06:24 PM EDT

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected on Capitol Hill and at the White House next week as he visits the U.S. during the United Nations General Assembly.

Zelenskyy's trip comes as Congress is debating providing as much as $21 billion in military and humanitarian aid for Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion.

An administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive visit, said Zelenskyy will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House next Thursday. The trip to the Capitol was confirmed by two congressional aides granted anonymity to discuss the plans.

The Ukrainian president made a wartime visit to Washington in December 2022 and delivered an impassioned address to a joint meeting of Congress.

At the time Zelenskyy thanked Americans for helping to fund the war effort and told lawmakers the money is “not charity,” but an “investment” in global security and democracy.

Details of Zelenskyy's visit next week were not yet being made public.

Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Ukraine. Biden has sought a package of $13 billion in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8 billion for humanitarian support.

But some conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine as Congress works to pass its annual appropriations bills before a Sept. 30 deadline to keep the U.S. government running.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


