Newsmax's Rob Schmitt Leads CNN Again in Ratings

Newsmax again beat CNN in key ratings on Monday, Nielsen reported.

Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" handily led "Erin Burnett Outfront" at the 7 p.m. ET hour, taking a significant 5% lead with 509,000 viewers per minute to CNN's 484,000.

Schmitt's ratings Monday were so strong that he continued to lead over CNN programming for the full day, including the rival network's flagship "Anderson Cooper 360."

Newsmax's new prime-time 8 p.m. ET show "Finnerty" hosted by Rob Finnerty came close to besting Anderson Coooper, drawing a 377,000 viewers to CNN's 411,000.

"Finnerty" ratings were still higher than two other CNN prime-time shows.

At the 9 p.m. ET prime-time hour, Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports" tied with CNN's "Source with Kaitlan Collins."

The ratings news follows Nielsen reports for the first two days of Thanksgiving week showing that "Rob Schmitt Tonight" beat CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront."

Schmitt's ratings led all CNN programming for both full days.

Last week Schmitt commented on his rating success saying, "More and more Americans are tuning in because they're tired of the constant media spin."

Newsmax's overall ratings dominated Monday with the network beating Fox Business, CNBC, and NewsNation combined in total prime-time viewers by 56%.

The Newsmax numbers are especially impressive considering CNN is available in about 7 million more homes.

The recent ratings success is part of a larger growth story with two recent studies putting Newsmax in the top tier of U.S. news sources.

In June the Reuters Institute survey found Newsmax was among the top 12 U.S. news brands along with major networks, CNN, Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS.

A recent Pew Research study said Newsmax was one of the go-to sources for Americans during the 2024 election.

