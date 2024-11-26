Pew Study: Newsmax Among Top US News Brands

What media outlets did Americans turn to for political news during the heated 2024 presidential election?

Pew Research did some digging to find out.

Their answer: Newsmax was among the top U.S. news brands for Americans seeking political news.

Pew's national survey this September asked close to 10,000 Americans: "What news source do you turn to most often for political news?"

The question was open ended — with Pew giving no possible responses as respondents gave their own answers.

The Pew Study found Newsmax ranked among the top news outlets and networks and tied with media giants X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube — as respondents' go-to source for citizens seeking political news.

Newsmax even ranked ahead of The Associated Press and local news, and was just one percentage point behind NBC, CBS, MSNBC, and The New York Times.

Legacy news outlets Fox News, CNN, and ABC News led the pack.

"Multiple studies continue to show Newsmax is a major news player and we are continuing to rise," Newsmax Inc. CEO Chris Ruddy said.

"The credit belongs to our team here and our viewers who are tired of old media and want the quality journalism we're providing."

The Pew study confirms a recent Reuters Institute study that found Newsmax was one of the top 12 U.S. news brands for Americans.

The Reuters study found 8% of Americans — about 25 million Americans — turn to Newsmax on cable TV for their news at least weekly.

Newsmax estimates it reaches more than 40 million Americans through its television channels, online websites like Newsmax.com, social media, and other platforms.

