'Rob Schmitt Tonight' Clobbers CNN in Ratings!

Bad news for the late, great CNN — its ratings are collapsing as Newsmax's continues to soar.

Nielsen Ratings reports for the first two days of Thanksgiving week that Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" beat CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront."

On Monday, Rob Schmitt's 7 p.m. ET show led the night with 520,000 viewers per minute, compared to Burnett's 494,000.

Schmitt's Monday ratings were so strong he not only led CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" (403,000 viewers), he beat every single CNN show for the entire day.

The same pattern continued Tuesday, with Schmitt's Newsmax show having 539,000 viewers compared to CNN's Burnett at 498,000.

Schmitt again Tuesday beat CNN for ratings in every single hour of its programming wheel.

"More and more Americans are tuning in because they're tired of the constant media spin," Schmitt said of his show's rating success.

"We give viewers an honest take on the news, and they're responding," he said.

Newsmax has seen a positive trend in ratings throughout 2024 and sees the rise as more significant because CNN is available in about 15 million more homes than Newsmax.

Newsmax has seen ratings across every daypart in 2024 as Americans increasingly say the channel is their go-to source for news.

A recent Pew Research study of about 10,000 Americans found that Newsmax was one of the top news sources during the 2024 election, ranked with media giants NBC News, CBS News, The New York Times, X, Youtube, and others.

Important Note:

