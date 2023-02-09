Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Conservatives 'Appalled' by DirecTV's Censorship

Matt Schlapp, chairman for both the American Conservative Union and Conservative Political Action Conference, said American conservatives won't stand for DirecTV's latest move of removing Newsmax from its channel lineup.

"As CPAC chairman, the people across America who support us are appalled that DirecTV would try to silence Newsmax," Schlapp told Newsmax Thursday afternoon, while appearing on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"You know, Newsmax plays a very important role in our politics. People like me ... we get a fair hearing on Newsmax; and that's not happening on too many media platforms," said Schlapp, a former member of President George W. Bush's administration.

When left-leaning groups are "silencing channels like Newsmax, they're really trying to silence conservatives" across the country, added Schlapp.

Newsmax currently stands as America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel.

Every week, Newsmax reaches 25 million Americans, according to the Nielsen ratings. Yet DirecTV dropped the popular network, saying it was due to "cost-cutting" measures.

Meanwhile, AT&T's DirecTV carries 22 left-leaning news channels — many of which draw considerably lower ratings than Newsmax; and those same channels get paid license fees.

"CPAC feels passionately about this cause. We're going to be advocating" for Newsmax to return to DirecTV, said Schlapp, while adding that "we have to build up a grassroots revolt to this idea" that only left-leaning or liberal viewpoints can be featured in cable packages and satellite systems.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular, and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.