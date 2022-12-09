Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: 'Twitter Files' Drop Shows Officials Lied to Congress

The latest "Twitter files" drop revealed that company officials lied to Congress with their denials that the company was "shadowbanning" anyone based on political viewpoints or ideology, Matt Schlapp, who chairs the Conservative Political Action Coalition (CPAC) and the American Conservative Union, said on Newsmax Friday.

However, he told Newsmax's "National Report," that there "seems to be no consequence" after such people refuse to tell Congress the truth, unlike there was with former President Donald Trump, who was the "subject of an impeachment hearing" whenever he, "said anything."

"Here you have one of the most important companies in the whole world, going up before Congress and testifying falsely about their policies," said Schlapp. "They lied it away, and did everything they could to elect Joe Biden to the White House, which is why so many Americans are disgusted at the way our elections are going down."

In her post Thursday, journalist Bari Weiss noted that "In 2018, Twitter's Vijaya Gadde [then head of legal policy and trust] and Kayvon Beykpour [head of product] said: 'We do not shadow ban.' They added: 'And we certainly don't shadow ban based on political viewpoints or ideology.' "

However, Schlapp said he does not expect there to be any consequences for what the Twitter executives told Congress because the United States does not have a nonpartisan Department of Justice or attorney general.

"The problem now is with Merrick Garland as our AG, he is basically the general counsel for the Democratic National Committee," said Schlapp. "He and the DOJ will do nothing that hurts the Democratic Party or its allies."

And that means that "for those of us who believe in the Constitution and the rule of law, it's been suspended to help those on the left, and Twitter will probably get away with everything it did," Schlapp said. "But God bless Elon Musk because now we're going to know the truth."

But Schlapp said Friday that the company was "deceptively lying all the way" and had "publicly changed all of these policies to help the left 100% of the time."

"Here's the thing that's truly tragic," he said. "We have a lot of conversations in our society today about people following conspiracy theories. If you don't love the vaccine mandates, I don't think that's a conspiracy theory. If you think there's a lot of election fraud, I don't think that's a conspiracy."

However, Schlapp said, many people aren't going to traditional news sites to obtain information because such companies have been "lying to them so spectacularly, so it creates a society in which we don't hold facts in common."

Schlapp, meanwhile, recalled a time when Twitter representatives came to CPAC to speak with him and his team about how they could use the site better.

"This is back when Twitter was just taking off," he said. "They sucked all of us in and they lied to us. They said, You know we're not going to be the referee between right and left on policy issues. We want everybody who comes to CPAC to view Twitter as a safe place to explain themselves and to learn."

