Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: McCarthy's Speakership Could Last

Political activist and lobbyist Matt Schlapp praised on Newsmax that in his bid for House speaker, Kevin McCarthy's agreement to concessions from members of the House Freedom Caucus was politically savvy and strengthened his position.

Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that, amid 15 rounds of voting for a Speaker, it dawned on McCarthy he could take a different route than former Republican speakers such as Paul Ryan and John Boehner, who thought they could run "roughshod over those conservatives in the conference" by forcing them "to come along" with their agenda.

So, instead of fighting against the stream and his own conference, "McCarthy, who's a very good politician, said, 'All I had to do was cut a deal.' And by the way, the deal is, 'we're all in this together,'" Schlapp told host Greta Van Susteren.

"'And now that I got the conservatives working with me, maybe we could stick together on a budget? Maybe we can stick together on getting consensus solutions if they do something on the debt limit?' So, I see McCarthy [has] a chance to succeed now."

Among some of the concessions McCarthy agreed to, according to The Hill and The Epoch Times, are:

A Church-style commission to look into the weaponization of the government, such as the FBI.

A vote to determine term limits.

Single-subject bills and 72 hours to read them, not omnibus bills accompanying a slew of earmarks.

The ending of COVID-19 mandates, as well as all funding for them, including emergency funding.

A committee to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

And commitments to balance the budget in 10 years with a debt-ceiling increase tied to spending cuts.

