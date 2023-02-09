Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: AT&T 'Un-American' in Dropping Network

Kimberly Guilfoyle, national finance chair for Make America Great Again 2024, told Newsmax that AT&T dropping the network is "un-American."

Guilfoyle appeared on Wednesday night's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," and said AT&T's move was not surprising due to the network being the only one currently televising former President Donald Trump's rallies.

"It's unbelievable, and it's just censorship. It's outrageous. It's un-American. It violates the freedom of speech. You know, people love Newsmax — I hear it all the time from everybody," Guilfoyle told Schmitt.

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

"They love watching the programs like yours, and that's the only place where they can actually get the truth and the facts, the real truth, and it's appalling what DirecTV did and AT&T and everyone is calling for them to put you guys back on.

"But that's why we have to have you know platforms like yours and Rumble … otherwise you can't get your voice out there. People can't get the news that they deserve to hear in this country. It's like we're living in a communist state."

DirecTV has claimed both Newsmax and OAN were removed as "cost-cutting" measures at the same time the company reported profits last year of $2.7 billion.

DirecTV also claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost them in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per cable subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and that total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions."

"This was never about the fees being excessive," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning news channels, many with much lower ratings than Newsmax. And of those channels get license fees.

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain.

2. AT&T customers call toll free at 888-855-2338 to cancel/complain for U-verse, cellular and wireless services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info: iWantNewsmax.com.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!