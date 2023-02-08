Rep. Fallon: DirecTV Dropping Newsmax Requires Congressional Hearings

Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday he wants to see a congressional hearing soon on why DirecTV removed Newsmax from its satellite television service channel lineup.

"I'd like to see a committee hearing forthwith quite frankly and ask DirecTV and [its parent company] AT&T and see why you have to do it," Fallon said during "Prime News" Wednesday.

"[DirecTV] has 22 channels that have left leaning views, and you have very few with right leaning views, and this is all that Newsmax is asking for, is to be treated equally, just like everyone else. They're the fourth most popular cable news channel on their platform, so it doesn't make any sense.

"It's not passing the smell test, and that's why we want to get to the bottom of this and get people in under oath."

The satellite service with 13 million subscribers dropped Newsmax Jan. 24 over what it called a "dispute over carriage fees," according to a report from CNN Business.

"We continually evaluate the most relevant programming to provide our customers and expect to fill this available channel with new content," DirecTV said in a statement to CNN.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, however, said in a statement on the network's website that dropping his channel was a political move because of the views expressed.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Ruddy said in the statement.

According to the report, the service also dropped the conservative One America News from its lineup in April.

The move prompted four Republican senators to write a letter to DirecTV, AT&T, and TPG, demanding they answer questions about the decision and to preserve any documents related to it.

"We are deeply disturbed by DirecTV's recent decision to drop the conservative news network Newsmax," the letter from GOP Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Michael Lee of Utah said. "This decision harms millions of Texans, South Carolinians, Utahns, and Arkansans and removes important viewing choices for millions of Americans across our Nation."

The lawmakers said that the move appears to be an example of big business trying to suppress free speech.

"It appears that this decision may be the latest example of big business suppressing politically disfavored speech at the behest of liberal Democrats," the letter said.

"As members of the Senate Judiciary Committee and as the incoming Ranking Members of the Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees, which have jurisdiction over the communications industry and civil liberties, respectively, we are writing to request detailed and specific information about DirecTV's actions."

