Lara Trump: Biden WH Silent on Newsmax Censorship

Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, asked Wednesday why the Biden administration remains silent on DirecTV's censorship of Newsmax.

On "Prime News," Lara Trump insisted that her father-in-law, who called AT&T's decision to boot Newsmax off DirecTV "disgusting," would have already addressed the unfair dynamic if he were still president.

"It certainly feels like right now, what is happening to Newsmax, what's happened to OAN [One America News Network], what happens to conservatives every single day ... he would stand up in the face of that," Lara Trump said of Donald Trump.

But Lara Trump also called attention to President Joe Biden's lack of action on AT&T's move, arguing that his administration does not "very much care if you have your freedom of speech."

"I think it's such a shame to see what's happening. It's dystopian. It is horrific and it is completely un-American what has happened to Newsmax, OAN, and conservatives across the board in this country," she stated.

Her comments arrive in the backdrop of former President Trump's continued denunciation of AT&T's decision to drop Newsmax.

"For DIRECTV to drop very popular NEWSMAX, without explanation, will not be accepted. I, for one, will be dropping all association with AT&T and DIRECTV, and I have plenty," he wrote on Truth Social. "This is just one of many reasons why we must WIN IN 2024!!!"

AT&T has referred to its decision as a cost-cutting measure and in response to unreasonable licensing fee demands. However, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy pointed out that the desired fee is far tinier than what is paid to less-successful networks.

"This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax," Ruddy said. "The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T's DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be deplatformed."

According to Nielsen ratings, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the nation, a top 20 channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable alone.

