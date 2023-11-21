Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: 'Good' GOP Investigating Bidens

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin told Newsmax Tuesday that it is a “good thing” House Republicans pursued investigating the Biden family after winning a majority.

“The good thing is you got [House Ways and Means Committee] Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and Ways and Means investigating the financial side of it from the whistleblowers coming in from the IRS stating that they weren't allowed to do the investigation and look into [the Bidens’] financial records,” Mullin said during “Newsline” Tuesday. “You have Rep. Jamie Comer, R-Ky., that's obviously doing the oversight and doing a phenomenal job.”

In a previous statement on the Oversight Committee’s official web page, Comer said the president lied to the American people about the family’s business dealings.

“Evidence obtained by committee Republicans reveals Joe Biden lied to the American people about his involvement in his family’s business schemes,” Comer said in a statement on the site. “The Biden family business model is built on Joe Biden’s political career and connections with Joe Biden as the ‘chairman of the board.’ Biden family members sold access for profit around the world to the detriment of American interests.”

Mullin said the evidence uncovered by the various House committees shows money moving through several Biden family shell companies from foreign actors and then to family members.

“What we know for a fact is something doesn't look right because we've seen the financial records,” he said. “You don't have all these shell companies set up. You don't have money going to your nieces, and to your relatives. You don't have emails going out saying, 'We're going to meet with the big guy,’ and then you see financial transactions happening between Hunter Biden and his father.”

Mullin said putting that evidence together with Hunter Biden paying his father, President Joe Biden’s bills, shows it is part of some kind of “shell game,” which is not the proper behavior for a president who sets foreign policy and makes deals with China.

Mullin also said that while things may look bad on the surface, a determination must be made if the alleged offenses are impeachable under the Constitution, and if they can be used now because Biden was vice president at the time documents show the transfers were made.

“This is what the investigation is for and thank goodness Republicans are in charge or this wouldn't be happening,” he said.

