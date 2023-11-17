×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: biden

White House Challenges Validity of House Impeachment Inquiry

Friday, 17 November 2023 04:02 PM EST

The White House on Friday challenged the validity of an impeachment inquiry run by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives into President Joe Biden's son's business dealings.

A letter from White House legal counsel Dick Sauber sent to House Republicans leading the inquiry said the probe was not valid since the House did not vote to authorize it. A copy of the letter was seen by Reuters.

"You appear so determined to impeach the president that you have misrepresented the facts, ignored the overwhelming evidence disproving your claims, and repeatedly shifted the rationale for your 'inquiry,'" Sauber wrote to House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, said, "If President Biden has nothing to hide, then he should make his current and former staff available to testify before Congress about his mishandling of classified documents."

Republicans have accused Biden of profiting from the business dealings of his son, Hunter, while serving as vice president between 2009 and 2017.

They have not found any evidence of misconduct by Biden himself. The White House says Biden has done nothing wrong and Republicans have no basis for an impeachment inquiry.

Sauber said recent subpoenas and demands for congressional testimony from various White House officials and Biden family members were irresponsible.

"These requests appear to be motivated by a desire to boost your subpoena numbers, as Chairman Jordan tweeted just this week, rather than any legitimate investigative interest," Sauber said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The White House on Friday challenged the validity of an impeachment inquiry run by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives into President Joe Biden's son's business dealings.A letter from White House legal counsel Dick Sauber sent to House Republicans leading the...
biden
253
2023-02-17
Friday, 17 November 2023 04:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved