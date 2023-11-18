Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Biden Policies Seem to Put China First

President Joe Biden's policies seem to put China first, said Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas.

"They definitely seem to be preferring China over the U.S., whether or not it's working with U.S. businesses that he continues to cripple with overinflation, but also his regulatory war against private businesses. And you start thinking about the energy policy, where you stop creating energy in the U.S. and make us dependent on other nations," Van Duyne said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda."

Regarding Biden's fight for electric vehicles, "those are produced in China, and that's against our own manufacturing," she said.

"What you really need to do is follow the money. When you start thinking about what we're doing in [the House] Ways and Means Committee and trying to follow that money to the Bidens specifically, you find out who's controlling them and whether or not they're compromised. And that's exactly what we're trying to research right now and why you've seen some of the impeachment inquiries go the way that they have."

Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Wednesday to open a presidential hotline, resume military-to-military communications, and work to curb fentanyl production, showing tangible progress in their first face-to-face talks in a year.

Biden and Xi met for about four hours on the outskirts of San Francisco to discuss issues that have strained U.S.-Chinese relations. Simmering differences remain, particularly over Taiwan.

In a significant breakthrough, the two governments plan to resume military contacts that China severed after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August 2022.

"We're back to direct, open — clear, direct communication on a direct basis," Biden said.

In addition, Biden said he and Xi agreed to high-level communications. "He and I agreed that each one of us can pick up the phone call directly and we'll be heard immediately."

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

