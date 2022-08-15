Eric Schmitt to Newsmax: Raid Is a Sideshow to Distract From Economy

The House committee hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 unrest at the Capitol, and the FBI raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort were largely designed with the same purpose in mind, said Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

They create a "sideshow" environment to distract from the White House's problems with inflation, the economy, the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, and how government agencies are now being "weaponized" for targeting conservatives — from Trump to every-day American citizens, says Schmitt.

"We need to take a wrecking ball to the administrative state," Schmitt told Newsmax Monday afternoon, while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza. "This stuff is out of control. [The American] people see it, and they know what's going on ... every American ought to be very concerned about this kind of weaponization of federal law enforcement."

Regarding the raid on Trump's Florida home, Schmitt says the DOJ and FBI should feel obliged to share the affidavit which allegedly accompanied the search warrant on Mar-a-Lago (signed by magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart).

However, to date, every action on the FBI and DOJ's part has had the appearance of being politically slanted against Republicans, says Schmitt.

"[The Trump search] — a predawn raid — looked very political. This is Third-World, banana-republic kind of stuff," said Schmitt, before adding, "this is the United States of America, we're supposed to be a country of laws."

If the Republicans take over the House and Senate in the November midterms, Schmitt — the Republican nominee in the Missouri Senate general election — promises more oversight hearings with Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and White House COVID-19 chief Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others.

"People know they're being fed a bunch of lies," regarding the FBI, DOJ, border security, and coronavirus matters, says Schmitt. And the only way to bring real change is for "Republicans to have the gavel" of authority come January.

As Missouri's attorney general, Schmitt has already prevailed in contentious battles with the Biden administration over the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's vaccine mandate, and also the Title 42 health order at the U.S-Mexico border.

However, Schmitt believes the most important fights will likely occur in two of the next three Novembers, as Republican officials work to take back the country electorally and return it to the masses.

"I was glad to get President Trump's endorsement," says Schmitt, who won the Missouri GOP Senate primary by nearly 155,000 votes. "And we're going to take that momentum into the general" election on Nov. 8.

