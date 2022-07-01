Missouri AG Schmitt to Newsmax: Will Keep Fighting for 'Remain in Mexico'

The state of Missouri, which with Texas, filed a lawsuit in the attempt to stop President Joe Biden from lifting the Trump-era "remain in Mexico" policy, will keep up the fight after the Supreme Court this week ruled in favor of allowing Biden to stop the immigration rule, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt told Newsmax Friday.

"We filed that lawsuit over a year ago," the Missouri Republican, who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It had been successful in essentially obtaining a stay or injunctive relief, preventing Joe Biden from changing President Trump's very successful remain in Mexico policy, which essentially said that Mexico would be the waiting room for asylum seekers."

But after the ruling, "we're going to continue to fight and push back to make sure we have a secure border," said Schmitt. "It's unbelievable to me that the president of the United States is perfectly willing to go with open borders, and you've got [Sen.] Elizabeth Warren now talking about amnesty. I mean, this stuff is radical, and we're going to keep fighting."

The court ruled that the cases against the policy would return to the lower courts, Schmitt pointed out, so "we're going to keep fighting in the lower courts to stop them again."

Meanwhile, Missouri moved to enact its trigger law on abortion immediately after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, becoming the first state to effectively end abortions, and Schmitt said there are about a dozen more states that will follow suit soon.

"What the Supreme Court did is what should have happened 49 years ago, say these issues should be left to the states to decide," said Schmitt. "Nine unelected folks. 49 years ago, took this issue out of the realm of public debate. It's been controversial, obviously, ever since, and this is a big victory for the pro-life movement."

However, even with Missouri's ban in place, the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County is saying he will not enforce the abortion law, including prosecuting doctors who perform procedures. Schmitt, though, said his office will enforce the law.

"They have no interest in prosecuting violent crime in St Louis, which has been a murder capital in the country," said Schmitt. "The prosecutor in Kansas City has no interest in in prosecuting violent crime there, either, and it had record high murder numbers … but I'm going to continue to do my job as attorney general, which is to enforce the law as it's written."

Schmitt also on Friday spoke about his campaign, telling Newsmax that he is ahead by 5 points in a recent poll, and his campaign is gaining momentum.

"We've got to win Missouri and we need a proven conservative fighter, not somebody who quit on the job like my primary opponent, who quit as governor amidst a bunch of scandals," he said. "We need somebody who can go there and win and fight and those are the fights I've been involved in … we've got a republic to save."

