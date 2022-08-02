×
Tags: eric schmitt | missouri | senate | gop | primary | eric greitens | donald trump

'Eric' Wins! Schmitt Wins Trump-Trolled Missouri GOP Senate Nomination

Missouri GOP Senate-nominee Eric Schmitt
Missouri GOP Senate-nominee Eric Schmitt (Michael Santiago/Getty Images)

Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:23 PM EDT

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the battle of the "Eric" endorsement of former President Donald Trump, winning the nomination over former GOP Gov. Eric Greitens, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Newsmax's election partner made the call in the race at 9:12 p.m. ET.

Greitens drew criticism for his campaign ad calling for voters to go "RINO hunting" and Trump left the door open for both candidates named Eric to stake their claim to the coveted Trump endorsement with just 24 hours remaining in the race.

Both candidates came out quickly Monday night on Twitter to hail receiving Trump's blessing.

Trump has been 137-10 (93%) on his midterm primary endorsements to date, including a perfect 13-0 in his senatorial endorsements to date.

"There is a big election in the Great State of Missouri, and we must send a MAGA champion and true warrior to the U.S. Senate, someone who will fight for border security, election integrity, our military and great veterans, together with having a powerful toughness on crime and the border," Trump wrote in his Save America PAC statement posted to Truth Social, without saying who that candidate is.

"We need a person who will not back down to the radical-left lunatics who are destroying our country. I trust the great people of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my complete and total endorsement!"

Politics
2022-23-02
Tuesday, 02 August 2022 09:23 PM
