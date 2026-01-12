Minn. State Rep. Wiener to Newsmax: Walz 'Needs to Be Impeached'

GOP Minnesota State Rep. Mike Wiener told Newsmax that Gov. Tim Walz means trouble for his state.

During an appearance on "National Report" on Monday, Wiener said, "He is on the edge of sedition if he hasn't crossed that line already, and we're working on it right now.

"He needs to be impeached."

Wiener said Walz making a recent comment referencing being at war with the Trump administration is just one factor showing the governor's intentions.

"He's called this basically a civil war. He said we're at war with our federal government," noted Wiener.

Walz last week suggested his state is "at war with the federal government" in the wake of the shooting death of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.

Wiener said that since then, other state political figures have also weighed in on the situation, and from his view, they have been inciting violence.

"It shows really poor leadership or lack of leadership on [Minneapolis Mayor] Jacob Frey's part, on Tim Walz's part, on [Minnesota Rep.] Ilhan Omar's part," said Wiener.

"Because when you have these individuals who are basically inciting this violence, they are, instead of following the rule of law and presumed innocence, they are instigating the violence themselves."

Wiener said his primary focus now is on Walz and his comments. "He needs to be out of office as soon as possible before more people are hurt in these protests."

Wiener said Walz presents a dual threat to the state through his support of protests and violence against immigration enforcement in the state coupled with his involvement in allowing billions in fraudulent claims against state departments under his watch.

Wiener joined several other state lawmakers calling for Walz to resign from office over the fraud.

