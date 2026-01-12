Ackman Donates $10K to ICE Officer Jonathan Ross

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has donated $10,000 to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer Jonathan Ross after he was rammed by an ICE-watch protester and fatally shot her in what authorities described as a case of legal self-defense.

"I am big believer in our legal principal that one is innocent until proven guilty," Ackman wrote Sunday night in an X post.

"To that end, I supported the @gofundme for Jonathan Ross and intended to similarly support the gofundme for Renee Good's family (her gofundme was closed by the time I attempted to provide support).

"The whole situation is a tragedy. An officer doing his best to do his job, and a protester who likely did not intend to kill the officer but whose actions in a split second led to her death.

"Our country is stronger if we work together to resolve the complex issues that are tearing us apart."

Federal authorities have said Ross fired "defensive shots" after Good allegedly attempted to use her vehicle as a weapon during an ICE operation in Minneapolis, striking the officer.

Good was killed at the scene. Video of the encounter has circulated online.

The fundraiser for Ross, which organizers say is intended to cover potential legal expenses, has raised nearly $370,000 as of Monday.

The GoFundMe for Good's family, which organizers said was closed voluntarily, raised more than $1.5 million.