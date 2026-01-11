Noem: Renee Good 'Weaponized Her Vehicle' Before ICE Shooting

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday doubled down on describing Renee Good, the Minneapolis woman shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer last week, as a domestic terrorist, and insisted the agent was acting in self-defense.

"What we do know is that this was clearly a law enforcement action where the officer acted on his training and defended himself and his life and his fellow colleagues," Noem said on CNN's "State of the Union," while also calling the death "a tragedy."

The secretary added that Good "weaponized her vehicle" against a federal officer and said that video released by the Department of Homeland Security supports that.

DHS circulated a newly released 3½-minute video that it says shows Good's vehicle partially blocking a roadway, in footage the agency says demonstrates she had been "stalking law enforcement" and impeding operations before the shooting.

The FBI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was denied access to evidence, a point raised by CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who noted that it is common for federal, state and local officials to work in tandem in major use-of-force investigations.

Noem said the investigation is being handled through the Justice Department and that federal agencies are following long-standing protocols.

She also faulted Minnesota leaders for what she called politicized statements about the shooting and unrest that followed.

"If you look at what Gov. [Tim] Walz has said, if you look at what Mayor [Jacob] Frey has said, they've extremely politicized and inappropriately talked about this situation," Noem said, adding that such language "inflamed the public."

The secretary faced sharp questioning about why DHS issued a statement two hours after the shooting, with Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., saying it was "very unusual" for a senior law enforcement official to reach conclusions while a scene was still being processed.

Noem said she reviewed information and video before speaking publicly and framed the rapid release as transparency.

"Everything that I've said has been proven to be factual and the truth," Noem said, adding, "This administration wants to operate in transparency."

Tapper disputed Noem's early description of events, but Noem said that Good was already breaking the law by obstructing officers during an enforcement action.

"She was yelling at them and impeding a federal law enforcement investigation," Noem said. "They were breaking the law by impeding and obstructing a law enforcement operation."

Pressed to define domestic terrorism, Noem said the label applied because Good used her car as a weapon.

"She weaponized her vehicle to conduct an act of violence against a law enforcement officer and the public," Noem said. She said DHS believes video shows the officer was struck and that he fired to protect himself, his colleagues and bystanders.

Tapper responded that the footage has been interpreted differently by viewers, with some seeing Good attempting to flee rather than trying to hit an officer.

Noem rejected the suggestion of ambiguity, saying she relied on video, briefings, and conversations with officers and supervisors.

"The facts of the situation are that the vehicle was weaponized and it attacked the law enforcement officer," Noem said. "You don't get to change the facts just because you don't like them."

Noem also pointed out the broader tensions over immigration enforcement, calling Minneapolis a "sanctuary city" and saying DHS has arrested "dozens and dozens of murderers and rapists" in Minnesota since federal officials surged personnel there.

Meanwhile, Noem said there is "no indication" that the ICE agent, Jonathan Ross, who shot Good, was affected by prior trauma. Last year, Ross was injured during an encounter involving a vehicle.

Noem said that vehicles have been used against ICE officers "over 100 times" in recent months, and that agents are trained to treat that as a serious threat.