Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: 'New York Coming Into Play' for Trump

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that “there’s no question that New York is coming into play” for former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden won New York state by 23 points in 2020 but currently leads Trump by only 8.

Lawler added that in 2022, Republicans “flipped four seats and won a total of 11.”

“I think New Yorkers have always been pragmatic and they see right through what is happening. They see the disastrous policies that the Democrats have enacted in Albany and in New York City, and the policies under one party rule down in Washington during the first half of Joe Biden's administration,” he said during an appearance on “Prime News.”

Lawler noted that Lee Zeldin came “incredibly close” to defeating current Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022 and that New Yorkers have “always been pragmatic.” The congressman from New York’s 17th District said his constituents want more of a "check and balance" in Washington.

“And so, you see Donald Trump closing in my district. A district Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020. Internal Democratic polling has Donald Trump up double digits, so obviously voters are frustrated by what they're seeing, and no matter what the Democrats try to say, they can't un-ring that bell.” Lawler added.

