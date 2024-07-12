WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike lawler | newsmax | new york | joe biden | election

Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: 'New York Coming Into Play' for Trump

By    |   Friday, 12 July 2024 10:25 PM EDT

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that “there’s no question that New York is coming into play” for former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden won New York state by 23 points in 2020 but currently leads Trump by only 8. 

Lawler added that in 2022, Republicans “flipped four seats and won a total of 11.”

“I think New Yorkers have always been pragmatic and they see right through what is happening. They see the disastrous policies that the Democrats have enacted in Albany and in New York City, and the policies under one party rule down in Washington during the first half of Joe Biden's administration,” he said during an appearance on “Prime News.”

Lawler noted that Lee Zeldin came “incredibly close” to defeating current Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2022 and that New Yorkers have “always been pragmatic.” The congressman from New York’s 17th District said his constituents want more of a "check and balance" in Washington.

“And so, you see Donald Trump closing in my district. A district Joe Biden won by 10 points in 2020. Internal Democratic polling has Donald Trump up double digits, so obviously voters are frustrated by what they're seeing, and no matter what the Democrats try to say, they can't un-ring that bell.” Lawler added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Friday that "there's no question that New York is coming into play" for former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden won New York state by 23 points in 2020 but currently leads Trump by only 8.
mike lawler, newsmax, new york, joe biden, election
263
2024-25-12
Friday, 12 July 2024 10:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved