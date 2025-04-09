DOT Sec. to Newsmax: Trump Wants Infrastructure Overhaul

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants a massive overhaul to revitalize the nation's infrastructure.

"The president loves coal. Beautiful, clean coal. Again, he loves all infrastructure because, again, it moves our people and our products around [the] country," Duffy said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"You can't have an advanced economy without great infrastructure, and the president recognizes that Democrats, though they spend a lot of money on – in air quotes – infrastructure, it never gets built."

Duffy went on to emphasize that Trump wants to build "big, beautiful roads and bridges and rail and ports and ships. He wants beautiful airports, safe airplanes, and a brand-new air traffic control system."

