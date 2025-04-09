WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sean duffy | donald trump | infrastructure | roads | airports | coal

DOT Sec. to Newsmax: Trump Wants Infrastructure Overhaul

By    |   Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:15 PM EDT

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants a massive overhaul to revitalize the nation's infrastructure.

"The president loves coal. Beautiful, clean coal. Again, he loves all infrastructure because, again, it moves our people and our products around [the] country," Duffy said on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

"You can't have an advanced economy without great infrastructure, and the president recognizes that Democrats, though they spend a lot of money on – in air quotes – infrastructure, it never gets built."

Duffy went on to emphasize that Trump wants to build "big, beautiful roads and bridges and rail and ports and ships. He wants beautiful airports, safe airplanes, and a brand-new air traffic control system."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today

.Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told Newsmax on Wednesday that President Donald Trump wants a massive overhaul to revitalize the nation's infrastructure.
sean duffy, donald trump, infrastructure, roads, airports, coal
259
2025-15-09
Wednesday, 09 April 2025 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved