Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Public Not Convinced Biden Fit to Serve

President Joe Biden's interview with ABC News on Friday night did not help convince the American people that he is fit to run again for the White House, Rep. Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Monday.

The New York Republican told "Wake Up America" that "anybody who has been around the president for more than a few minutes knows that he has slowed down significantly," adding that "this is not the first incident we've seen where he has struggled to recall or complete a sentence."

Lawler emphasized that "you had 51 million Americans watch that debate live. Obviously millions more have seen the clips and the reporting since and seen Democrats in full-fledged panic mode and many of them throwing him under the bus in the last 10 days in an effort to save themselves come November."

The congressman added that the interview with ABC News did not do "anything to quell concerns, especially when he was asked, 'did you watch the debate' and he said, 'I don't think so, no.'"

Lawler said that the president's situation "is sad, frankly. Anyone who has an elderly parent or grandparent, you're empathetic and feel for him on a human level, and I think, in some respects, frankly, this is elder abuse. This is wrong what is happening here. It is clear he is not able to run for office, let alone complete another term."

When asked about the revelation that the White House has been sending questions to radio hosts ahead of time for interviews with the president, Lawler said that "this is an administration that has done a third of the number of interviews and press conference that President Trump did in his term in office."

The congressman stressed that "you can tell over the last few years that things have been extremely scripted, extremely controlled."

He added that it "is comical to watch members of the media fall all over themselves here, because frankly they have been participating in this gaslighting of Americans for years now," stressing that the media "should have been demanding answers a long time ago, not in the last 10 days. They should have been demanding interviews, they should have been demanding press conference at a much louder and direct way to the American people and letting the American people know this is happening."​

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com