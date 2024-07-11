WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anthony desposito | new york | democrats | gop | voters | enthusiasm | joe biden

Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Expect 'Democratic Voter Fatigue'

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:44 AM EDT

"Angry" New York voters who have "come out very heavy for Democrats" in the past are poised to either vote Republican or "at the very least" not vote for President Joe Biden in November, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Especially minorities, they feel that they've been abandoned, and really taken for granted for, by the Democratic Party," D'Esposito said on "Wake Up America." "Look at in New York, where… at the hands of Democrats have instituted cashless bail and criminal justice reform, and the minority communities are the ones that are affected most.

"They're the ones that are dealing with this disastrous migrant issue that has taken over New York City and costing us billions upon billions of dollars a year. They are upset. They are angry. And I think there's much opportunity for them to come and vote Republican. And at the very least, not vote for Joe Biden."

D'Esposito noted that Biden "won my district by 16.5 points" in 2020.

"You have other [GOP House] members who are running for reelection, myself, [Nick] LaLota, [Mike] Lawler, [Marc] Molinaro, [Brandon] Williams, those who won these Biden seats," D'Esposito said.

"I think it's about the quality of the candidate. I think it's the ability for us to show that we could work in a bipartisan fashion to deliver for the communities."

D'Esposito insisted, however, "probably most important is that there's zero enthusiasm for President Biden out there, and there's even less enthusiasm for our opponents who are trying to flip these seats."

"That is what's going to make the difference when you go into these communities that have historically come out very heavy for the Democrats," he said. "And in New York, you're going to see some of the five boroughs — I think we are going to see some of the greatest Democratic voter fatigue we've seen in my lifetime."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Fran Beyer

Fran Beyer is a writer with Newsmax and covers national politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
"Angry" New York voters who have "come out very heavy for Democrats" in the past are poised to either vote Republican or "at the very least" not vote for President Joe Biden in November, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday.
anthony desposito, new york, democrats, gop, voters, enthusiasm, joe biden
364
2024-44-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 09:44 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved