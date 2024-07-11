Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Expect 'Democratic Voter Fatigue'

"Angry" New York voters who have "come out very heavy for Democrats" in the past are poised to either vote Republican or "at the very least" not vote for President Joe Biden in November, Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Especially minorities, they feel that they've been abandoned, and really taken for granted for, by the Democratic Party," D'Esposito said on "Wake Up America." "Look at in New York, where… at the hands of Democrats have instituted cashless bail and criminal justice reform, and the minority communities are the ones that are affected most.

"They're the ones that are dealing with this disastrous migrant issue that has taken over New York City and costing us billions upon billions of dollars a year. They are upset. They are angry. And I think there's much opportunity for them to come and vote Republican. And at the very least, not vote for Joe Biden."

D'Esposito noted that Biden "won my district by 16.5 points" in 2020.

"You have other [GOP House] members who are running for reelection, myself, [Nick] LaLota, [Mike] Lawler, [Marc] Molinaro, [Brandon] Williams, those who won these Biden seats," D'Esposito said.

"I think it's about the quality of the candidate. I think it's the ability for us to show that we could work in a bipartisan fashion to deliver for the communities."

D'Esposito insisted, however, "probably most important is that there's zero enthusiasm for President Biden out there, and there's even less enthusiasm for our opponents who are trying to flip these seats."

"That is what's going to make the difference when you go into these communities that have historically come out very heavy for the Democrats," he said. "And in New York, you're going to see some of the five boroughs — I think we are going to see some of the greatest Democratic voter fatigue we've seen in my lifetime."

