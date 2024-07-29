Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Attack Harris on Issues, Not DEI

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Monday that Republican attacks on Vice President Kamala Harris need to about the issues, not DEI, as she seeks the Democrat presidential nomination.

Lawler, appearing on "Wake Up America," aid DEI attacks are "irrelevant to the issues" that voters care about.

"The issues are what matter," he said. "The issues are what the American people are going to vote on. I don't think anybody should be focused on [DEI]. At the end of the day, this is an election, and a choice. A choice between [GOP presidential nominee] Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, a choice between a Democratic Party with a growing pro-Hamas base that really doesn't like this country, that doesn't like the foundation of this country, the core values of this country, our Judeo-Christian heritage.

"It's why they are so staunchly opposed to the state of Israel, and so that's where the focus should be, is on the future of the country, and how we're going to deal with the challenges facing the American people."

Lawler said that from the state of the economy, and how much it costs to fill up the grocery cart and gas tank, to hefty hikes in mortgage and utility bills, "everything is astronomically higher under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"You look at the crisis at our southern border," Lawler said. "Over 10 million migrants have crossed into our country since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, 90% of them released into the U.S., most of them came here illegally. States like mine, New York, overwhelmed with the migrant crisis, spending millions of dollars to provide housing, healthcare, clothing, food, and the like. And it has to stop.

"You look at the challenges around the globe, a foreign policy that has created one crisis after the next, starting with the disastrous withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the terrorist attack on Israel, the threats emanating from the Indo-Pacific and China. So, we have a lot of challenges facing our nation and that's where the focus has to be and what we're going to do to fix it."

Lawler also compared Harris, who was rated the most liberal member of the Senate, to his opponent, former Democrat Rep. Mondaire Jones, saying that the vice president "supports defunding the police, supports cashless bail, supports open borders, wants to reimagine ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement]."

"This is what we're up against," Lawler said. "And I think once the American people understand their positions on these issues, they're going to vote loudly and clearly for change."

