GovTrack Deletes Harris' 'Most Liberal' Rating for 'Unreliability'

The most flak flies when you are over the target, and the Trump campaign's seizing on Vice President Kamala Harris' "most liberal senator" rating from GovTrack has proved impactful.

Its impact was not just felt from independent American voters learning more about their vice president who was handed the presumptive 2024 Democrat presidential nominee crown without garnering competing in primaries, but GovTrack has now done a bait and switch on removing the ranking that exposed the liberal candidate.

"We retracted the legislator rankings that we published for 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019 including a ranking of then-Sen. Kamala Harris as the most liberal senator in 2019," GovTrack.us wrote in what conservatives consider a disingenuous mea culpa, now calling out their ratings own "unreliability."

"A newer ranking that we published in 2021 says she was the leftmost Democratic senator. Catch the difference? Right-wing media didn't like it. It's a difference without distinction."

The fact the organization takes a shot at "right-wing media" shows a tinge of partisan bias for the alleged "nonpartisan" GovTrack, but there is also some undertones of merely marching for the Democratic Party overlord's chosen candidate.

Retraction writer Joshua Tauberer, GovTrack founder, is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, his LinkedIn shows. Biden has come under fire with that alliance, including reported storage of classified documents there.

Notably, when Harris was called out by GovTrack in 2019, it was as a supposed moderate then-former VP Joe Biden was going to be installed a few states into the 2020 Democratic primary as the front-runner (South Carolina, because he did not meet the deadlines for Iowa or New Hampshire). Making Harris look like a radical leftist was potentially helpful to Biden's appeal to voters for the nomination, conservatives noted then.

But primary voters do not count now, conservatives lament, and even GovTrack admits its legislator rankings should not count either.

It is an admission it made with left-leaning Washington Post in 2020 after Harris was Biden's running mate.

With Biden having reportedly been forced out by a group that includes former President Barack Obama, Harris was given the baton to carry before the Democratic National Convention next month. Now, her "most liberal senator" rating looks like it might harm the Democratic Party's chances against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Obama was long a public hailer of Harris as a political heavy hitter, potentially helping her to ascend to be Biden's running mate after having some of the biggest Democratic primary debate moments — including assailing Biden on his past support for segregation-era busing.

Obama has a history of putting his thumb on the scale of the Democrats' preferred presidential candidate. In 2016, Obama asked Biden to step aside for Hillary Clinton — a stiff-arm that reportedly rankles Biden to this day, according to reports. Clinton was a tough primary opponent against Obama in the 2008 Democrat primary cycle.

The Trump campaign exposed Harris and her past interviews on the uncomfortable moment where Harris was presented with the GovTrack "most liberal senator" rating.

Its attack line had GovTrack responding quickly and subsequently calling out the conservative media that noticed the change.

"A lot of complaints about erasing history (I doubt they complained when Trump deleted tweets)," Tauberer wrote, taking a noted shot at Trump, who was banned on Twitter before Elon Musk took over. "Many emails and tweets have asked us to restore the statistic because our methodology was correct and the information important for voters to know while at the same time letting us know that we have lost all of our credibility.

"Well, both can't really be true, can they. Trump himself continues to cite our analysis (both the retracted one and one we still have up). For them, it is all obviously about whether it's convenient, not whether it's correct.

"Right-wing media ran articles with ominous headlines in passive voice like 'suddenly disappears' on Fox News. (They emailed me for comment, I answered all of their questions, and they still pass it off as some invisible hand at work. It was my hand, folks.)

"Other outlets ran stories without asking us for comment. Sean Hannity's team wrote 'Is anyone buying this?' Others in the far-right media have painted this as a Soviet-style partisan censorship conspiracy. Mmmhmm."

Still, the timing of the changes leave questions unanswered. Newsmax reached out to Tauberer via email Saturday morning before the publishing of this story.