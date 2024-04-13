Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Biden's Border Hedging 'Comical'

President Joe Biden's recent comments about examining whether he has the executive power to shut down the border are "comical," considering the actions he quickly took at the beginning of his presidency to reverse former President Donald Trump's actions, Rep. Mike Lawler told Newsmax on Saturday.

"Since Joe Biden took office we've had over 10 million migrants cross our southern border, most of them illegally, and 90% of them were released into the country," the New York Republican commented on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

In addition, Lawler said, it is taking two to three years, at the minimum, for the asylum cases to be heard.

"You have cities like New York that have been inundated with nearly 200,000 migrants in just the last two years, costing the city and state billions in taxpayer money because of their disastrous sanctuary city policies," he added.

Meanwhile, cities are spending millions toward the migrants that have flowed in, including in Denver, which is putting a reported $8.4 million on the immigrants, and Lawler said matters are even worse in New York.

"Kathy Hochul, the disastrous governor of the state of New York, proposed to cut state school aid so she could fund $2.4 billion for illegal immigrants in New York City," he said. "This is what's happening all over the country because of the disastrous open borders, the policies of the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden. We can stop this today. If Joe Biden would take action, he should reverse what he reversed on day one and bring back the policies under President Trump that actually worked to reduce the number of border crossings."

Meanwhile, he noted that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, whose articles of impeachment from the House are headed to the Senate next week, is dancing around the issue of immigration when he needs to be "moonwalking right out of office."

"From day one, he has failed in his obligations to uphold the Constitution and to enforce our immigration laws," he said. "It's why we have the crisis that we do at our southern border; 10 million migrants on his watch. It's why I voted to impeach him."

The Senate, he added, should take up Mayorkas's articles of impeachment and have a full hearing on them because "he has failed miserably in his responsibilities. He has lied before Congress on numerous occasions. You can call it tap dancing, but the reality is he has failed in his duties to uphold the Constitution and enforce our immigration laws. He's got to go along with Joe Biden in November."

