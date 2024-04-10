Biden Signals Order to Curb Migrant Flow at Border

With November's general election approaching, President Joe Biden has indicated he'll issue an executive order to lessen the number of migrants crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden has overseen a migrant crisis at the border that began when he took office, and recent polls show that voters are not happy with his inaction concerning the issue.

In an interview broadcast Tuesday by Univision, Biden signaled to the Spanish-speaking network that he plans to issue an executive order to dramatically limit the number of asylum-seekers.

"We're examining whether or not I have that power," Biden told Univision's Enrique Acevedo in an interview taped last week.

"Some are suggesting that I should just go ahead and try it. And if I get shut down by the court, I get shut down by the court."

The president added there's "no guarantee" he has the power to take action without legislation from Congress.

Until now, Biden has refused to take action to curb the crisis because, he says, he needs the help of lawmakers to do so.

Former President Donald Trump, though, used executive orders to control the amount of migrants allowed into the U.S.

Democrat Biden and Republican Trump are expected to oppose each other in this year's presidential election.

Axios reported Wednesday that Biden's expected order, while not final, is likely to be issue by the end of April.

The outlet added that administration officials are debating the "legality and politics of a Trump-like lockdown."

Gallup poll results released in February showed that among the 54% of voters who disapproved of Biden's job performance, immigration was the No. 1 issue.

A Wall Street Journal survey conducted in late February found that 20% of voters now rank immigration as their top issue. The poll also found that 65% of voters said they disapproved of Biden's handling of border security, and 71% said developments in immigration and border security are headed in the wrong direction.

Biden's executive order would focus on restricting the ability of immigrants to claim asylum, Axios reported. It would not require congressional approval.

The outlet said Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act gives the president the ability to block entry of certain immigrants "detrimental" to U.S. national interests.