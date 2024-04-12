×
Tags: matthew whitaker | southern border | terrorism

Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'Powder Keg'

By    |   Friday, 12 April 2024 09:10 AM EDT

Millions of migrants illegally crossing the border include terrorists on the U.S. watch list, creating a "powder keg" that eventually will explode, former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker said Friday.

Whitaker, appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," said "reports have been pretty clear."

"Eight million or more undocumented people crossing the southern border illegally — it's just almost impossible to keep track of all these folks and to know what they're up to," he said.

"The reports have been pretty clear. ... People just on the terrorist watch list are in the hundreds that have tried to come in this country and the known got-aways are in the millions … it's just … a powder keg. It is going to explode. It's not a matter of when, but where."

Whitaker noted that protecting the nation "domestically and internationally … it's more than a full time job," pointing to a recent terrorist attack in Russia and the FBI's warning of U.S. vulnerability. 

"I'm scared to death like a lot of American citizens, and knowing how these radical Islamist terrorists view the world," he said.

"We need to make sure we harden all of the targets where people gather," he added, pointing out: "Our system of freedoms in the United States comes with a great responsibility, and it's not only just law enforcement, but every citizen, I think, bears a responsibility to have their eyes open and to pay attention to what's going on around them and their environment."

Whitaker, a former Trump administration official, also weighed in on cameras in the courtroom, saying they should be allowed for each of former president Donald Trump's upcoming trials, including a criminal trial that begins Monday.

"I think the more light we have shining on really all part forms of government, including our courts, allows citizens to understand," Whitaker said. "All of these Donald Trump trials should be televised. I think the people should see how weak the evidence is, how bizarre the legal theories and how novel they are."

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

