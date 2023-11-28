Huckabee to Newsmax: Milei Shows Return of Anti-Globalists

The election of conservative politician Javier Milei as president of Argentina is another sign people realize that "common sense needs to get a lot more common than it has been in government," and points to candidates who are against globalism returning to office in the United States after next November's election, former Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"We have people who think that government spending is the way to prosperity," the Arkansas Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "It's proven to be a disaster. You can't have open borders. You can't destroy your own culture, language, and everything about your country and somehow expect to survive and prosper. People are sick of it."

Milei won the presidential run-off last week with 56% of the vote, defeating Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa's 44%. He takes office on Dec. 10 and has pledged measures that include shutting the central bank, ditching the peso, and cutting spending.

Huckabee said it "is nonsense" that the media has dubbed Milei a far-right extremist.

"He's not far-right or an extremist," said Huckabee. "He's simply a person who believes in personal liberty, and he believes that government ought to be more limited than the Argentine government has been. That's a government that has bankrupted the people of that wonderful country."

Meanwhile, Milei says former President Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with him, and Huckabee said that "could be a boost" for both of them.

"People across the globe, whether it's in the Netherlands, in Argentina, or here in the United States, have decided that these policies of big government, ridiculous spending, the spending of money we don't have, borrowing money we'll never be able to pay back, it just isn't working and their lives are being impacted by it," said Huckabee.

He added that he is "thrilled to see this kind of alliance across the globe.

"I think with both Donald Trump and with Milei, it's a great reminder that the press and the establishment and the deep state get it wrong over and over again, and they underestimate the power of the people," he said.

