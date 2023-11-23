×
Tags: donald trump | argentina | javier milei | conservative | world leaders

Argentina's Milei Says Trump Will Visit Buenos Aires

Thursday, 23 November 2023 09:44 AM EST

Former President Donald Trump will visit Buenos Aires to meet with Argentine President-elect Javier Milei, the latter's press office said in a statement on Thursday following a call between them.

Argentine libertarian Milei won the presidential run-off with some 56% of the vote, well ahead of Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa's 44%.

Milei, who takes office on Dec. 10, is pledging economic shock therapy, with measures including shutting the central bank, ditching the peso and slashing spending.

Trump's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

President Joe Biden also spoke with Milei to congratulate him on winning the country's presidential election and discuss bilateral relationship, the White House said on Wednesday.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

