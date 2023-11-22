Huckabee to Newsmax: Dutch, Argentine Elections an Omen for US

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that the recent Argentine and Dutch elections are a sign of what is to come for the United States in 2024.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" alongside Canadian commentator Ezra Levant, the pair said that Javier Milei's win in Argentina and Geert Wilders' win in the Netherlands indicated a wave of populism was coming.

"It's shocking to the establishment, but it's not shocking to people with common sense," Huckabee said, adding that the world is pointing to former President Donald Trump's 2016 victory and current lead in the polls as proof change can happen.

"What we're seeing in Holland, I think we're seeing also in the United States," continued Huckabee. "And I think Donald Trump is going to be reelected for the same reasons that Wilders was elected and what we saw with Milei in Argentina."

Wilders, who was elected prime minister, shocked Europe with his party's victory in the Dutch general election, going from 17 seats in 2021 to 37 in 2023. He will likely try to form a government after coalition talks with other conservative parties.

Just three days before, Milei beat Sergio Massa by double digits to become president of Argentina, unseating decades of left-wing control carrying on the legacy of former President Juan Perón.

"They're populist. They're conservative. They're for freedom. They're against globalism. They're for smaller government. And both of them are overtly pro-Israel, which is in counter position to the whole mania of being pro-Hamas," Levant said.

