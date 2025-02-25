WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mike huckabee | donald trump | hamas

Huckabee to Newsmax: Trump Signals Israel Support

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 11:16 PM EST

President Donald Trump is giving a signal in the Middle East that he will stand with Israel and not recoil when dealing with Hamas, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"The most important thing we're watching is that [the United States is] engaged and involved. Until Donald Trump was sworn in, there was a disengagement, and when we were engaged it was schizophrenic," said Huckabee, Trump's nominee to be ambassador to Israel, told "Wake Up America."

"We never knew whether the American policy was steadfast with Israel, or kind of with Israel but telling them how they ought to prosecute the war and at what point they can go into certain cities and whether or not we were gong to withhold arms, which we did, by the way."

Huckabee said that under Trump that "there is clarity. There's a certainly. The trumpet is blowing a clear, clear signal, and that signal is that America will stand by its allies, number one. Number two, we are not going to flinch when we deal with these murderous  terrorists."

Huckabee also said the ceasefire standoff will go to where Trump "suggested that it would — that is Hamas is going to have to ultimately understand they will never be able to survive and/or govern anywhere, especially in Gaza, again. ... They cannot be aloud to stand. Israel has to take them out."

Huckabee said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is making it very clear that because Hamas continues to violate every agreement ... Israel is not going to play the chump and continue to release these Palestinian terrorists out of their jails when they're parading these people in the most disgusting, hideous, humiliating ways."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.


