Israel, US Seek to Extend Phase 1 of Hostage Deal

Israel and the United States are working on extending the ongoing, first phase of the ceasefire deal to free as many hostages as possible before a potential second phase, which would lead to an end of the war.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff for the first time confirmed that the U.S. also wants a phase one extension, and announced he will travel to the region this week to facilitate the negotiations with Israel and the mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

Two Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post they expect Hamas to agree to an extension, which would see the release of four male hostages and possibly other wounded hostages, in exchange for an extension of the ceasefire into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Hamas, for now, wants the deal to continue," the officials told the Post. "It's in their interests. They want more convoys and heavy equipment to enter Gaza, and they don't want to be the side – at this point – that causes the deal to collapse."

Ramadan begins toward the end of this week, while the first phase of the deal would expire on Saturday. However, the deal also stipulates that the ceasefire would automatically continue as long as both sides negotiate over the second phase.

Phase two of the deal includes a commitment to end the war and the withdrawal of all Israeli troops from Gaza, with Hamas continuing to be the strongest force in the enclave.

"We are trying to make every effort to continue with phase one, to stretch it out, because the chance of continuing with phase two with the prices [Hamas] demands, is zero," a senior official within the prime minister's inner circle told Channel 12 News.

"The Americans may be able to do the impossible, but they also understand that Israel will not accept the situation where Hamas remains in Gaza, neither militarily nor politically. There will be no justification for the government if we agree to this," the official added.

The talks will be complicated by the actions of Hamas in recent days, including the despicable ceremonies conducted around the release of the bodies of the Bibas family.

Israel, in response, postponed the release of some 600 Palestinian prisoners, causing Hamas to declare that it would halt all talks with Israel until their release. On Sunday, the U.S. expressed support for Israel's decision.

Earlier this month, Witkoff declared that the second phase of the hostage release deal "is absolutely going to begin," while acknowledging that phase two "contemplates an end to the war, but it also contemplates Hamas not being involved in the government and being gone from Gaza … so, we've got to square those two things."

In an interview on Sunday with CBS, Witkoff said his visit to the region will include stops in Israel, the meditating countries Qatar and Egypt, as well as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about phase two with CNN, Witkoff said, "We're hopeful that we have the proper time … to begin phase two, and finish it off and get more hostages released."

"We will get to phase two … I think it's going to happen."

Trump's envoy also said he doesn't doubt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motivations to reach an agreement.

"He wants to see hostages released – that's for sure. He also wants to protect the state of Israel. So he's got a red line," Witkoff said.

Netanyahu has repeatedly said he won't allow Hamas any role in governing Gaza after the war.

"As to existing [at all], I'd leave that detail to [Netanyahu]," Witkoff said.

Republished with permission of All Israel News.