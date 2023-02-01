Sen. Braun After DirecTV Drop: 'I'll Be Watching Carefully'

DirecTV's removal of Newsmax from its channel lineup has had a profound personal impact on Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., since his home area no longer carries the media outlet that ranks as the fourth highest-rated cable news network, according to Nielsen.

"Whenever you see a channel that's gone" from a cable system, there's typically a note from the carrier that "makes it sound like some sort of dispute," Braun told Newsmax on Wednesday evening while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Braun's comments come in the wake of AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes on Jan. 24, the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

But in this case, Braun said there doesn't seem to be any plausible explanation for AT&T (70% owner of DirecTV) and DirecTV purging Newsmax.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 left-leaning networks on its system — many of which have significantly lower viewership ratings than Newsmax.

"That's where I get my entertainment at home, and news," said Braun of Newsmax. "So I'll be watching [the coming days] carefully."

Braun won his U.S. Senate seat in November 2018 and took office the following January. At that time, he recalls the United States' debt being at roughly $18 trillion — or $13 trillion less than the current debt figure.

That's a massive increase over a four-year cycle, even when factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic, added Braun.

"Sooner or later, the system will take over ... and the heavy weight of bad behavior will swamp the system," said Braun, when asked about the looming debt-ceiling battle between congressional Republicans and Democrats.

Braun, among the Republican senators who have pledged not to raise the debt limit this year without the concession of serious spending cuts, said that merely paying the interest on our debt over the next seven to eight years would be akin to the "entire" $1.7 trillion omnibus bill that passed in December.

"[The spenders in Congress] keep doing what they're doing. It's the same old song and dance since I've been here," said Braun, adding that President Joe Biden's future budget proposals "unapologetically" put the debt at $45 trillion.

If America ever approaches that staggering sum, Braun said, the wheels guiding our economy would "start falling off."

