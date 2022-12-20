×
Tags: budget | deficit | revenue

Sen. Braun to Newsmax: Government Spending Outpacing Record Revenue

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 20 December 2022 10:45 PM EST

Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax the U.S. government is spending more money than it is taking in.

For his Tuesday appearance on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Braun said, "Well, uh- with the uh, tax system, uh, that was in place during the Trump administration, ironically, we're generating record revenues.

"When I got here, we were bringing in about $3.5 trillion, spending about $4.5 trillion. So we will still, with record revenues, end up having close to a $1.5 trillion deficit, and [President Joe] Biden put that out in the blueprint of his own budget for the next 10 years," added Braun.

The Indiana senator then said, "that takes us from roughly $30-31 trillion in debt to $45 to $46 trillion. We are now only second to Japan as the most indebted developed country in the world."

