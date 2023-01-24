Sen. Mike Braun to Newsmax: Egg Crisis Spurred by COVID Economy

The United States' recovering economy, which was hindered by government lockdowns, is the cause for the high price of eggs, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., told Newsmax.

"What do you expect," Braun told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "You shut down the capacity. You flood it with $3 trillion of extra spending, so you're getting inflation from both angles cost-push, constraining the economy, and too many dollars chasing too few goods."

But on the other side of the congressman's claim, according to the Department of Agriculture, by December 2022, a strain of the Avian flu wiped out "43 million egg-laying hens" – or, as The Washington Post reported, about 4-5% of production.

Additionally, a viral trend of anecdotes from farmers has flooded social media with reports of hens not laying eggs. Critics of which have attributed it to the cold winter conditions.

As an unnamed Agriculture Research Service representative said in November 2022, farmers should "be on the lookout for chickens that stop eating and drinking, or that stop laying eggs or die suddenly ... we are evaluating what vaccines could potentially be used to help control the outbreak."

But speaking on a recommendation requiring vaccination for organic certification, evolutionary biologist Dr. Bret Weinstein says mass vaccination of farm life presents a "horrifying" outlook for food production.

"Here's the line of logic I'm seeing unfold here with – I must say – a good degree of horror," Weinstein says. "You redefine the term vaccine so that this new platform which is a radical departure from what we historically mean by that term. [It] doesn't create immunity; it creates – uh, it turns you into a vaccine factory."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!