RNC Chair to Newsmax: 'We Have a Job to Do'

Chair of the RNC Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Sunday morning that the party has "a job to do" at the RNC convention this week in Milwaukee.

On the heels of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Whatley told "Sunday Report" the convention will certainly "have a very aggressive security posture."

"The work that we have been doing with the Secret Service and over 40 different law enforcement agencies from all across Wisconsin… we are going to make absolutely sure that the 50,000 delegates, guests, alternates, and members of the press that are here are going to be safe when they come to Milwaukee for this convention," he told Newsmax.

Whatley said the party's message has always been about the strength and resilience of the country.

"And it is about the strength and resilience that Donald Trump is showing by saying that he is going to come here and he's going to accept the nomination," Whatley said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!