WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: michael whatley | rnc | chair | donald trump | assassination | attempt | rally

RNC Chair to Newsmax: 'We Have a Job to Do'

By    |   Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:22 AM EDT

Chair of the RNC Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Sunday morning that the party has "a job to do" at the RNC convention this week in Milwaukee.

On the heels of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, Whatley told "Sunday Report" the convention will certainly "have a very aggressive security posture."

"The work that we have been doing with the Secret Service and over 40 different law enforcement agencies from all across Wisconsin… we are going to make absolutely sure that the 50,000 delegates, guests, alternates, and members of the press that are here are going to be safe when they come to Milwaukee for this convention," he told Newsmax.

Whatley said the party's message has always been about the strength and resilience of the country.

"And it is about the strength and resilience that Donald Trump is showing by saying that he is going to come here and he's going to accept the nomination," Whatley said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Chair of the RNC Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Sunday morning that the party has "a job to do" at the RNC convention this week in Milwaukee.
michael whatley, rnc, chair, donald trump, assassination, attempt, rally, security, milwaukee
208
2024-22-14
Sunday, 14 July 2024 11:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved