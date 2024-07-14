WATCH TV LIVE

House Oversight Invites USSS Director to Testify

Sunday, 14 July 2024 10:21 AM EDT

The Republican-led U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Saturday invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22 following the shooting at the rally of former President Donald Trump.

"Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump," the panel said in a statement on social media.

Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., have called for a probe into Trump's security detail. 

NBC News correspondent Julie Tsirkin posted Sunday morning on X that Arizona Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego, who's running for the U.S. Senate in the battleground state, sent a letter to Cheatle calling on "those responsible for the planning, approving, and executing of this failed security plan to be held accountable and to testify before Congress immediately." 

Politics
