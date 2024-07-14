Bernie Kerik to Newsmax: Investigate Trump's Security Detail

Former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Newsmax on Sunday that an independent commission needs to investigate former President Donald Trump's security detail during Saturday's failed assassination attempt.

A 20-year-old suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service seconds after he allegedly fired shots toward a stage where Trump and was speaking during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

One rally attendee died, two other spectators were critically injured, and Trump was shot in the ear.

"The Justice Department is mandated to do an investigation, but I got to tell you my personal opinion," Kerik said. "This Justice Department, [Attorney General] Merrick Garland and the director of the FBI [Christopher Wray] are extremely biased against President Trump. That's pretty obvious.

"I think there should be an independent commission that oversees an investigation into the attempted assassination of the president. I think somebody has to take a look, a serious look at Secret Service."

Kerik revealed a few reasons why he's calling for an independent probe.

"Although the agents on the platform did a phenomenal job blanketing him [Trump], getting him to the vehicle, there was 152 yards between the shooter and the president's podium," Kerik said. "The oversight and the monitoring of that dead space, where were they? Where was the outside perimeter agents? Where was the communications between the outside and the inside perimeter line?"

