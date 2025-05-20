RNC's Whatley to Newsmax: American People Support Trump's 'Big, Beautiful' Budget Bill

As President Donald Trump heads to Capitol Hill Tuesday to press GOP lawmakers to pass his "big, beautiful" budget bill, Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax that polling shows "the American people support this bill."

"Eighty percent of the American people in recent polls said that they want to see the Trump tax cuts extended," Whatley said Tuesday on "Wake Up America." "That includes 81% of independents and 72% of Democrats.

"Every single Republican in Congress, both the House and the Senate, is committed to cutting taxes. Every single Democrat in both the House and the Senate is absolutely committed to raising taxes. This is a very strong division line here. It's a bright yellow line, and Republicans are going to get this bill done because we need to have the economy rolling as we move forward with the president's agenda. Now, the Democrats want to do everything they can to stop it. They're not siding with the American people and the Republicans are."

Asked about Trump's power of persuasion and whether it will work on congressional Republicans, Whatley said that the president's message "is going to be very simple: get it done."

"I've had meetings with over 100 members of the House, the president has met with the entire caucus on multiple occasions, as has the vice president, and we don't need to let the perfect be the enemy of the good," he said. "Right now, we need to move forward with this bill. The Senate is going to take a cut at it, we're going to have a reconciliation at some point, and it's going to go to the president's desk. But, the fact is, the American people want this agenda to move forward.

"It's not just the tax cuts that are going to be in this bill," Whatley continued. "The fact is, we're going to have more border protections, we're going to have significant funding to be able to deport violent, criminal, illegal aliens, and we're also going to see spending on the defense and the military side ... So, there's a lot to love in this bill. The president wants to see it move, the American people want to see it move, and it's up to Congress to get it done."

The RNC chairman also commented on former President Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis, which was announced on Sunday. Biden, 82, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized, or spread, to the bone, causing a number of doctors to question the timeline of his illness.

"Joe Biden's family and Joe Biden's inner circle knew that he was not capable of being president for four more years and yet they trotted him out there and put him up to be able to run again," Whatley said.

"That is an epic cover up and I think that it's frankly a stain on the Democratic Party that they trotted him out there to be able to do it. And now we see him on TV, trying to defend his legacy, the guy can't string two sentences together. It's really kind of a sad state for the Democratic Party that he is still the best spokesman for the party."

