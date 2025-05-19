Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Budget Bill 'Very Good Piece of Legislation'

The "one big, beautiful" spending bill before the U.S. House is not perfect, says Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., but he told Newsmax on Monday that it still gets his vote.

"The way this bill is largely drafted, a lot of the spending occurs early, a lot of the cuts occur late," said Donalds on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

So spending, he agreed, may not drop as fast as many would like to see it happen. Though, Donalds said the bill is otherwise important. "It's still a very good piece of legislation. It's going to be transformative for the American people."

Donalds said there's still time for more and faster-acting spending cuts to be included. "But I would say that you also have negotiations happening right now as we speak about ways to make adjustments in the bill so that it actually cuts more spending."

He predicted that some additional spending cuts would be added. "And I think we're going to be able to get that stuff accomplished and get that bill out of the House later this week," Donalds said, claiming it will hold up to its nickname. "The one big, beautiful bill truly is transformative."

Maybe the best example of that, he said, is how, when Democrats had control after President Donald Trump's first term in the White House, they maintained the tax plan Trump crafted. "They actually like it. They just want to campaign against it."

After the final-hour debate is wrapped up on the bill, said Donalds, it will win approval in the House and move to the Senate.

