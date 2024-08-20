RNC Chair to Newsmax: Dems Not Talking About Voter Issues

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley told Newsmax on Tuesday that none of the Day 1 speeches from the Democratic National Convention touched on anything that American voters care about.

But the speeches and speakers sure were sullen, he said.

"I think the biggest thing that you notice when you look at all of the speakers last night, all of the speeches last night, not a happy group, not a happy night on the Democratic side of the aisle," Whatley said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "And the biggest thing that you missed was any discussion about the issues that American voters care about."

According to the Nielsen ratings, Night 1 from the DNC was up slightly from the Democrats' convention in 2020 but down 22% from 2016.

"The American families and American voters right now are very concerned about the economy and jobs. They're very focused on the southern border and the illegal immigration invasion that we have seen come across while Kamala Harris was the border czar," Whatley told Schmitt. "The fact that the United States is very weak on the international stage, and we are seeing on the verge of World War III breaking out.

"Yet, none of those were discussed during any of the speeches last night."

