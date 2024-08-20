Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: The DNC Is 'Sick' for Abortion Clinic at Convention

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the organizers of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) are "absolutely sick" for supporting free abortions outside their party's convention in Chicago this week.

Just outside the DNC, Planned Parenthood set up a mobile clinic where they proclaimed themselves the "pro-abortion majority" and offered "free" abortions and vasectomies by appointment. The organization's chief medical officer, Dr. Colleen McNicholas, told the Chicago Tribune that she was "excited" to demonstrate their procedures and "do these things that are a little bit more creative."

Mullin agreed with host Chris Salcedo that the Democrats "exuberance" for abortion doesn't resonate with most Americans. "They're even showing how much they want to kill babies by literally setting up a trailer at the DNC. And Planned Parenthood is saying, hey, we'll kill the babies for you for free," he during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Mullin said as the father of three biological children and three adopted children he "thanks the Lord every single day that those mothers were brave enough to give birth to those children. Those three children gave me and Christy, my wife, an opportunity to love them and for them to love us."

"And the DNC is literally on full display right now with Planned Parenthood at their national convention. It is sick. It is absolutely sick," he added.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com