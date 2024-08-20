DNC Mentions Trump Almost 150 Times

Speakers at the Democratic National Convention mentioned former President Donald Trump almost 150 times on the event's first night according to the Trump campaign.

Trump campaign adviser Tim Murtaugh wrote in a tweet on Tuesday that "At the Democratic National Convention on day one, these were key topics and the number of times mentioned by speakers: Border: 8 times, Crime: 6 times, Inflation: 3 times, Trump: 147 times."

Brian Hughes, a spokesperson for the campaign, said during a press conference on Tuesday that the Democratic Party's convention "is about who they are running against rather than what they're running for."

Although Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, avoided mentioning Trump during his address to open the convention, other notable speakers, such as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and keynote speaker President Joe Biden, mentioned Trump by name several times during their remarks.

Clinton said that Trump "made his own kind of history" as "the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions," and that Democrats have him "on the run."

Biden said Trump is "not worthy of being commander in chief," and that he "bowed down" before Russian President Vladimir Putin.