Melania Adviser to Newsmax: ABC Must Fire Kimmel Over 'Widow' Joke

Senior adviser to first lady Melania Trump, Mark Beckman, called for late-night host Jimmy Kimmel to be fired, arguing his commentary has contributed to a climate of political hostility following multiple threats against President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Newsmax's "National Report" Tuesday morning, Beckman said Kimmel's remarks go beyond comedy and represent a broader problem in media and politics.

"I think initially the reaction is Kimmel needs to go," Beckman said. "It's time that ABC stands up and terminates his employment, and this isn't a freedom of speech issue."

Beckman said the issue is a business and societal concern rather than a constitutional one, questioning why the network and advertisers continue to support the late-night host.

"The issue is purely commercially natured," he said. "Why does ABC and the advertisers want to stand behind Kimmel, when over and over again for such a long time now, he spews this hateful rhetoric, this political divisiveness."

The controversy stems from a monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" a few days before the White House Correspondents' dinner, when a man carrying a handgun fired several shots on a seperate floor of the hotel hosting the event before being apprehended by law enforcement.

In his monologue, Kimmel said, "Our first lady Melania is here ... you have a glow like an expectant widow."

The line quickly drew backlash from Trump and the first lady, who argued it crossed a line given ongoing threats against the president.

The remark gained further scrutiny after a security incident at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner days later, intensifying criticism from the Trump family and allies, who said the joke contributed to a broader climate of hostility.

Kimmel addressed the backlash in a subsequent monologue, defending the joke as political satire rather than a call to violence and pushing back against demands that ABC fire him.

"You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job?" Kimmel said, referencing Melania Trump's public criticism and reiterating his position that the joke was not intended to incite harm.

He said the comment was aimed at the Trumps' public image and age gap, not at encouraging violence, while emphasizing his opposition to political violence and defending his right to comedic expression.

ABC has not publicly announced any disciplinary action against Kimmel, who has long been a prominent late-night figure known for sharp political commentary, particularly aimed at Trump and Republicans.

Beckman argued that Kimmel's role reaches into American households and carries responsibility.

"He's not funny. He's not a comedian," Beckman said. "He enters the homes of Americans every single night. Fifty percent of them don't agree with his perspective. But yet ABC stands behind him."

The comments come amid heightened concerns about political violence, with Beckman linking rhetoric in media and politics to recent threats against Trump.

"I think we should take an analysis of what the Democrat Party means today, what it has become," he said, adding that "violence, political violence has increased from Democrats against Republicans."

He also criticized what he described as a lack of condemnation from Democratic leaders.

"What does it mean when your entire party doesn't see a problem with this hateful rhetoric that has now turned into three assassination attempts of a United States president?" Beckman said.

Beckman further argued that such rhetoric can influence vulnerable individuals, especially when amplified across media and online platforms.

"It's dangerous because there are people who are like tapping into that Democrat ecosystem that are spewing this political rhetoric," he said.

He added that the issue extends beyond politics into entertainment and culture.

"The entire ecosystem of the Democrats are now putting out this political violent rhetoric," Beckman said. "And as a result, this is happening."

Beckman also suggested that removing Kimmel could be part of a broader effort to reduce tensions.

"You could start with getting rid of Jimmy Kimmel," he said.

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