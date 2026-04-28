Zelenskyy to Newsmax: Russia Risks Nuclear Disaster

Russian control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could lead to a Chernobyl-like disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Newsmax in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with Newsmax foreign correspondent Shelby Wilder, Zelenskyy warned that Moscow's continued occupation and militarization of key nuclear sites poses a grave threat not only to Ukraine but to the entire world.

"When they occupied it … they hit the blocks by tanks, by artillery, by different weapons," Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian actions at the Zaporizhzhia facility.

"So of course, it could be a disaster," he said during the interview airing Monday on "American Agenda."

The Ukrainian leader pointed to repeated attacks, including drone strikes and missile activity near nuclear infrastructure, as evidence that Russia is recklessly endangering global safety.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukrainian forces have intercepted multiple drones and missiles aimed at critical sites but warned the threat remains ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, has been under Russian control since early in the war.

Zelenskyy described the situation as "nuclear blackmail," accusing Moscow of using the plant as leverage in the broader conflict.

"Russians are absolutely crazy to attack a nuclear station," he said.

The risks extend beyond Zaporizhzhia.

Zelenskyy also highlighted concerns at the Chernobyl site, where Ukraine is still working to maintain and reinforce protective shielding decades after the 1986 disaster.

He revealed that recent drone attacks have damaged infrastructure there as well, increasing the urgency for repairs.

Officials estimate it will cost more than $500 million to fully secure and repair the Chernobyl containment system — funding Ukraine has yet to secure.

Zelenskyy called on international partners to step up, emphasizing that the stakes go far beyond Ukraine's borders.

"We have to use air defense in Chernobyl to save the planet — not only Ukraine," he said.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, including U.S.-led mediation attempts, Zelenskyy expressed skepticism about any arrangement that would leave Russia involved in managing nuclear facilities.

"It's unbelievable how we — with our enemies together — can manage," he said, warning such cooperation would create "huge problem[s]."

The comments come as the world marks the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, a stark reminder of the catastrophic consequences of nuclear failure.

With war still raging, Zelenskyy's message underscores the growing concern among Western leaders that the conflict could trigger a new nuclear crisis if safeguards are not restored.

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