Jack Posobiec to Newsmax: Accountability Arrives in Minn. Raids

Turning Point USA contributor Jack Posobiec told Newsmax on Tuesday that sweeping federal fraud raids in Minnesota signal that accountability has arrived under newly appointed Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Appearing on "National Report," Posobiec detailed what he described as a major, coordinated law enforcement operation unfolding across the state.

"Earlier this morning, I received information from federal law enforcement that today — this morning in Minnesota — multiple, I believe 22, daycare centers, or purported daycare centers, are now being raided by the FBI and agents of HSI, that's Homeland Security Investigations, in connection with fraud cases," he said.

The raids were triggered by allegations that some childcare providers billed taxpayer-funded assistance programs for services that were either not provided or inflated, raising concerns about oversight and misuse of public funds.

Posobiec stressed that the federal action stemmed from alleged fraudulent activities and was not tied to immigration enforcement.

"We're told that this is not connected to immigration," he said. "But in many cases, there is information involving information from Homeland Security as well, so that those raids are being conducted as we speak."

Posobiec explained that he obtained the information the night before but waited until the operation had started to share the details publicly.

"This is information I actually received last night but wanted to hold on to it as the investigations and the raids had not yet begun," he said.

When asked whether the developments reflect a broader shift toward accountability, Posobiec said the change is already evident.

"It does feel like that," he said. "And we're seeing Todd Blanche hit the ground running. I mean, he's still acting attorney general, and we'll see if he drops the acting title sometime here."

Posobiec pointed to recent indictments and the speed of enforcement actions as clear indicators of a new approach.

"But it does seem that as soon as he's been in — boom — we've got, very quickly, indictments on the Southern Poverty Law Center," he said.

Posobiec said the Minnesota raids further reinforce that momentum.

"And now we're seeing him move quickly on these search warrants, these raids across Minnesota," he added.

According to Posobiec, the pace suggests a Justice Department intent on delivering results.

"So he is absolutely picking up the ball and running with it downfield," he said.

Blanche was appointed earlier this month after President Donald Trump fired Pam Bondi as attorney general.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com