'Melania' Producer to Newsmax: Movie Proving an 'Incredible Success'

The new Amazon MGM documentary "Melania" is tracking toward a stronger-than-expected opening weekend of at least $8 million, a result that would mark the biggest debut for a documentary in 10 years.

Marc Beckman, the movie's producer, told Newsmax's "The Count" on Saturday that the opening weekend has been "such an incredible success."

"It's official," he said. "We are the number one highest opening in the past decade for documentaries."

The film, an inside look at first lady Melania Trump's final 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration last January, is also being billed as the most expensive documentary ever produced.

Beckman also said the film received "an A for something called the Cinema Score," describing it as a measure of audience sentiment.

"It's very rare for movies to score with an A," Beckman said. "And we got it."

Industry coverage projects "Melania" will finish No. 3 at the weekend box office, trailing only newcomers "Send Help" and "Iron Lung," while edging out Jason Statham's new action film "Shelter."

That performance has surprised some anti-Trump analysts who had predicted the film would struggle, citing nearly empty seat maps ahead of release.

Instead, the documentary appears to be resonating with conservative audiences, particularly in the South and south-central regions.

A targeted marketing push toward older conservatives culminated in a high-profile Washington, D.C., premiere Thursday night attended by Trump and a crowd of prominent supporters.

Demographically, the film's box-office strength is being driven overwhelmingly by older women. Those 55 and above accounted for 72% of opening-day moviegoers, while 78% of all ticket buyers were 55 or older.

The first lady, during the movie's premiere at the Trump-Kennedy Center, said that "Some have called this a documentary. It is not.

"My film is a very deliberate act of authorship," she said. It is a created experience that offers perspectives, insights, and moments that only few have seen."

Asked what audiences can expect, Beckman said the film follows the first lady through meetings with family, business engagements, and philanthropic work as she prepares to return to the White House.

"What we did was we profiled her life for 20 days as she goes through meetings with her family, events with her family and her loved ones, her business," Beckman said.

He said the film also includes footage from behind-the-scenes security planning sessions.

"This trip takes people into meetings that they've never seen before, like you saw in the trailer, Secret Service meetings," Beckman said, adding that viewers see how officials prepared to protect the first family "on the coattails of two assassination attempts."

Beckman said one standout moment comes when President Trump speaks about his legacy.

"He's saying his legacy is to be a peacemaker," Beckman said. "And then she adds, and unifier."

He said the film highlights the first lady's work ethic and dedication to family.

"We see this person who I've known for over 20 years, who's a hard-working person," Beckman said, calling her "so devoted to family."

Host Krysia Lenzo closed the segment by congratulating Beckman and wishing him continued success through the weekend.

"I appreciate your viewership support as well," Beckman said.

