Matt Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Can't Escape Biden's Shadow

By not giving President Joe Biden a prime speaking spot at the Democratic National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris shows she is trying to distance herself as much as possible from the administration's poor policies, Matt Schlapp told Newsmax on Friday.

Biden, who some believe declined to seek reelection last month under pressure after a widely panned debate performance against Donald Trump, will be speaking Monday, the first day of the convention in Chicago.

In 2016, Barack Obama, the sitting president, was the headline speaker on the convention's third day, and he also spoke on the third day in 2020. Obama will be speaking on Tuesday for next week's convention, which runs through Thursday.

Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, said that regarding Democrats, "Remember, there's no moral code. It's about just holding on to power. What Kamala Harris thinks she needs to do is separate herself from Joe Biden, and I'm just going to tell you right now, that is not going to work," he told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"As much as they try to manipulate the media and manipulate truth and push propaganda, she was right there with Joe Biden as, to quote her, 'the last person in the room on every major decision.' She owns this whole lock, stock, and barrel.

"All the polls that you look at show that the open border is incredibly unpopular. Their economic policies are incredibly unpopular.

"The wars in two continents are incredibly unpopular. And the fact that America seems broken to the world, most people view as dangerous."

"And one more thing: She lied to all of us about Joe Biden having the mental acuity to do the job. She's going to be held to account on that one, too," he said.

